Tea show to be held

The Cha Cha Cha roving exhibition will be held from May 1 to 14 at Times Square to showcase the fascinating story of Chinese tea culture.

It is organised by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department as part of the In Touch with Palace Museum campaign.

The exhibition demonstrates the art of tea drinking, introducing many different types of tea and their matching pots and cups.

There will be illustrations showing tea ware from the collection of the Palace Museum, and the 11 steps of black tea production in detail.

The exhibition will be held at the covered piazza of Times Square from 10am to 10pm. Entry is free.