HK Games open

The 6th Hong Kong Games opened today at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah said he hopes the event will boost community cohesion.

The Games is held biennially with participation from 18 districts.

About 3,200 athletes contest competitions in athletics, badminton, basketball, futsal, swimming, table tennis, tennis and volleyball.

Hong Kong cyclist Sarah Lee and badminton player Angus Ng led the athletes into the coliseum and passed torches to Olympic gold divers Chen Ruolin and Lin Yue, who lit the cauldron of the Games.

The ceremony also featured performances by cheering teams, lion dancers, gymnasts, cyclists and rope skippers.

The Games is among the events to mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Held until May 28 at Leisure & Cultural Services Department venues, the competitions are open to the public for viewing.