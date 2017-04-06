320 activities to mark 20th anniversary

More than 320 activities will be held this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Speaking at a press conference today, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said the celebrations will be themed “Together‧Progress‧Opportunity" to foster social cohesion.

He said the activities will include visits by Government officials to 300,000 needy families.

"The whole purpose is to forge social unity, and build a caring, compassionate and cohesive community."

He added a series of summits and conferences will be launched later this year to consolidate Hong Kong’s strength in its pillar industries.

They include the Belt & Road Summit in September and the Asia Cultural Co-operation Forum in November.

To boost youth development, 100 young people have been recruited to help organise activities to promote Hong Kong.

Youth internship programmes at the Palace Museum and the Wolong National Nature Reserve will also be held.

Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs Betty Fung said the Premier League Asia Trophy event will be staged in Hong Kong for the first time, adding basketball teams from the US and the Mainland will be invited to the city for charity tournaments.

Mr Cheung added numerous streets and lanes across the city will be decorated with celebratory banners and posters to create a festive atmosphere.

