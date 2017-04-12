Military concert to be staged

Military sounds: Under Secretary for Home Affairs Florence Hui (second right) introduces the details of the International Military Tattoo concert.

Military sounds: Under Secretary for Home Affairs Florence Hui (second right) introduces the details of the International Military Tattoo concert.

Military bands from the Mainland and overseas will stage a concert in July.

The International Military Tattoo concert will feature the military bands of the People’s Liberation Army, and those from the armed forces of Mongolia, the Netherlands, Russia, Scotland and the US.

The Hong Kong Police Band and the Hong Kong Association of Choral Societies will also perform in the show.

The performance is presented by the Home Affairs Bureau and organised by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

It will be staged at 8pm from July 13 to 15 at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

A carnival with game stalls and military band performances will also be held on July 15 and 16 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza.

Tickets are available at URBTIX from April 19.

Click here for details.