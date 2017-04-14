CS opens anniversary expo

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung launched the roving exhibition to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region at D•PARK in Tsuen Wan today.

Under the theme "Together • Progress • Opportunity", the exhibition will visit six locations around Hong Kong over the next six months.

He said the 20th anniversary is a special occasion and a major milestone in Hong Kong's development and history.

"The 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region demonstrates the successful implementation of 'one country, two systems' and the continuous support of our Motherland, showcasing the stability and prosperity of the society," Mr Cheung said.

The prize presentation for the 20th anniversary poster design and video competitions was also held. All winning entries are being shown in the exhibition.

It features touchscreens that make up a giant LED panel. Visitors can use the touchscreens to review Hong Kong's many positive developments over the past 20 years in areas like the economy, technology, infrastructure, tourism, culture and sport.

They can also play an interactive game which features fireworks and iconic Hong Kong food items, and take pictures with some of the 20th anniversary's design elements including a giant rubber duck, a birthday cake and a longevity bun.

