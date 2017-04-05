City dress-up campaign launched

Decorated ladder: The Piazza of the Cultural Centre, with its stairway decorated with a motif from Wu Guanzhong’s ink painting, stages a performance to launch the dress-up campaign.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah launched an outdoor art project today that decorates 20 external stairways at 14 recreational and cultural venues in Hong Kong with flower motifs from the Museum of Art's collection.

Officiating at the project's launch, Mr Lau said the decorations, comprising 80 different designs, will be changed each season until December.

They include traditional Chinese paintings, historic pictures from the 19th century, contemporary art pieces as well as antique textiles and lacquerware.

Starting with a spring theme, the stairways will be redecorated in May, July and September as the seasons change.

Education programmes and workshops will be held to encourage public engagement, while activities and guided tours for the disabled will also be organised.

In addition, the museum is calling for floral photos to create a modern floral scroll. Participants can “like” the "Blossoming Stairs" Facebook page and upload a flower-themed photo in the comment section of the post.

The museum is also inviting people to post "Blossoming Stairs" photos to social media, using the hashtag #Blossomingstairs. Some of the photos will be selected and reposted on the project's website.

The project is presented by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the 55th anniversary of the Museum of Art.

