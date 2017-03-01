Toy expo opens

The Legend of Hong Kong Toys exhibition has opened at the Museum of History.

One of the events celebrating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the show features more than 2,000 toys which are nostalgic for Hong Kong people or made locally.

Visitors can learn about the toy trends and social landscapes of different eras.

The venue’s lobby has been transformed into a dynamic play area.

Other highlights include the 100 Star Wars stormtroopers lined up at the museum entrance, a grassy terrain covered in 1,000 yellow ducks, and a variety of classic toys.

The exhibition also shows how local industrialists transformed Hong Kong into a toy kingdom.

To tie in with this theme, the Museum of History will hold workshops, lectures and a fun day.

A limited number of souvenir items will be presented to visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.

Speaking at the opening ceremony today, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So said the exhibition takes children and adults through a “time tunnel” to witness the evolution of toys and discover details about the transformation of the industry and the creativity behind it.

With Hong Kong the world’s second largest toy exporter, Mr So noted products made here are not only unique but also hold high safety and quality standards, contributing significantly to the city’s economy.

