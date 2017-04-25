Louvre’s treasures to be exhibited

The Heritage Museum will showcase art treasures from the Louvre from tomorrow.

The Inventing le Louvre exhibition features more than 130 masterpieces from the renowned museum in Paris, including paintings, sculptures, ceramics and tapestries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony today, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said the exhibition is among the events to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

"This exhibition not only offers art connoisseurs the opportunity to have a closer view of some of the most famous works of art and artefacts in the world, but also provides the community of Hong Kong with an inspirational journey through the history of a major museum with its affinity with world civilisations."

The exhibition is jointly presented by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department and Le French May.

Guided tours, talks and workshops will be held to introduce the development of the Louvre and its collections.

The exhibition will run until July 24.

Click here for details.