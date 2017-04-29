Gov't to start home visits

The Government will launch a large-scale plan next month to visit 150,000 homes of the elderly and bring them “fortune bags” of gifts.

Briefing the media today, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said the initiative also includes visiting 150,000 grass-root families.

The house calls are among the highlights of celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, with 250 welfare and voluntary groups also taking part.

When asked about a High Court ruling yesterday on a case filed by a gay civil servant, Mr Cheung said the Government needed time to decide on the way forward.

“The Civil Service Bureau will certainly look very carefully at the judgement and consult the Secretary for Justice to seek his legal advice on how best to respond and follow up on the judgement.”

The high court ruled the Government had discriminated against a gay civil servant by depriving him of benefits given to other married civil servants.