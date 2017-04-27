See HK Games, win prizes

People are invited to support the athletes contesting in the final competitions of the 6th Hong Kong Games and get the chance to win air tickets.

The games is among the events to mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

It comprises eight sports - athletics, badminton, basketball, futsal, swimming, table tennis, tennis and volleyball.

Competitions will be held on weekends from April 29 to May 28.

Spectators can get quiz coupons at competition venues to win prizes.

One participant will be drawn for each session for the quiz, and two round trip air ticket gift coupons will be awarded to each participant answering correctly.

