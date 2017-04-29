Basic Law quiz final held

The Basic Law Quiz Competition Final and Prize Presentation Ceremony was held today to enhance the public’s knowledge about the Basic Law.

The event was organised by the Home Affairs Bureau, the Committee on the Promotion of Civic Education, the Basic Law Promotion Steering Committee’s Working Group on Local Community, and the Department of Justice.

The quiz competition was one of the events organised to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah said Hong Kong people retain their lifestyle under the protection of the Basic Law, the city’s constitutional document.

He also said Hong Kong’s future development hinges on that of the Mainland, adding it should seize the opportunities under the country’s rapid development.

The competition attracted over 16,000 participants. The questions were based on all chapters of the Basic Law and were framed in a lively and interesting way.

To tie in with the competition, roving exhibitions with interactive computer games were held from December to February. Two seminars were also held in February for secondary school teachers and students.