New sports park to be built

The Government is planning to build another sports park in Pak Shek, Sha Tin, in addition to the Kai Tak Sports Park.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah made the statement to the media today after attending a radio programme.

He said the Government will construct and redevelop 26 sports stadiums and recreational facilities within five years, adding it is also planning another 17 projects including the construction of the Pak Shek sports park.

He said the Government will consult the public on the construction of the Pak Shek sports park later.

On the Policy Address initiative to earmark $130 million for a five-year plan to provide additional resources to sports associations to train Hong Kong teams to compete in the Asian Games, Mr Lau said he hopes the plan will boost athletes' performance and promote public participation in sports.

On the pilot member self-recommendation scheme to recruit young members for selected government boards and committees, Mr Lau said: "We will set up a new committee comprising all the (involved) committees' chairmen and SHA (Secretary for Home Affairs) to handle the applications.

"We hope that we can recruit the youth members starting from next year."