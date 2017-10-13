Sufficient manpower assured

The Government will have sufficient manpower to implement the new initiatives outlined in the 2017 Policy Address.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement to the media after briefing District Council chairmen and vice-chairmen on Policy Address initiatives today.

He said the chairmen in general support the Policy Address and asked the Government to provide sufficient manpower to the relevant departments to implement the initiatives.

Noting the civil service establishment will be increased by at least 3% in the next financial year, Mr Cheung said the rise will create thousands of new posts.

He added the Government will be flexible when handling departments’ application for the creation of new posts.