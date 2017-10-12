More spaces for young artists set

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah says new arts spaces in revitalised industrial or commercial buildings will be offered to young artists at an affordable rent.

Briefing the media today on Policy Address initiatives, Mr Lau said the Chief Executive has encouraged some factory building owners to contribute to the society by providing spaces for young people to do creative and cultural work.

He said the Government has identified spaces of about 20,000 sq ft which are expected to start operation early next year.

The spaces will be run by the Arts Development Council, based on the operation model of the ADC Arts Space in Wong Chuk Hang, he added.

Mr Lau said the Home Affairs Bureau will continue to work with the Development Bureau to explore ways to create more spaces for the arts and cultural sectors when revitalising old industrial buildings.

He also said the Government will increase subsidies for local artists and arts groups to perform and stage exhibitions outside Hong Kong in the next few years.

It will also explore hosting the Hong Kong Week in major Mainland cities to showcase the essence of Hong Kong arts, Mr Lau added.