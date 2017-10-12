Elderly plan supports community care

The most important objective of the Elderly Services Programme Plan is to support community care and ageing in place.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong made the statement at a press conference today to elaborate on Policy Address initiatives.

He said new initiatives to support ageing in place include the provision of an additional 1,000 Community Care Service Vouchers for the Elderly.

Dr Law added gerontechnology can help with elderly care.

The Government has earmarked $1 billion to set up a fund to subsidise elderly service units to sample and procure technology products.

It has also commissioned the Council of Social Service to promote the use of technology among social welfare organisations and carers.

On the shortage of front-line care workers, Dr Law said the Government will provide additional resources for subsidised elderly service units to increase the salaries of personal care workers and home helpers.