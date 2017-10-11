Policy initiatives affordable: CE

The Government can afford the initiatives in the 2017 Policy Address.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement during a televised forum on her maiden Policy Address tonight.

She said the introduction of a two-tier profits tax system will involve about $5.8 billion, or 4% of the Government's profits tax income.

The non-means tested Public Transport Fare Subsidy Scheme will involve about $2 billion.

Mrs Lam said although this expenditure is pending the Financial Secretary's analysis, she is sure the Government can pay for the new measures.

She said she believes in Hong Kong's sustainable privileges, and the Government has the fiscal strength to tackle the ageing population problem and meet other social needs.