Gov’t studying subsidy coverage

The Government is considering whether to include red minibuses and shuttle buses in the non-means-tested Public Transport Fare Subsidy Scheme.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan made the statement to the media today, saying many residents rely on the two public transport means.

"If there are genuine reasons that the scheme would help them out in some ways, I think this deserves our consideration.

"We need to also consider the amount of public expenditure on such inclusion as well.

"As a matter of procedure, we need to go to the legislature to ask for funding allocation and I would expect by that time a decision would be made."

Chief Executive Carrie Lam unveiled the scheme to help lessen the financial burden of long-distance commuters.

Under the scheme, the Government will subsidise commuters 25% for extra public transport expenses above the level of $400 a month, with a cap of $300.