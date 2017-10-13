HKCEC expansion plan explained

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau says three government offices in Wan Chai North will be redeveloped to secure more exhibition venues for Hong Kong.

Elaborating on Policy Address initiatives at a press conference today, Mr Yau said the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai will be expanded by extending it to the site housing the three government offices.

"This will provide the maximum connected floor space with the existing convention facility.

"We believe that it is the best option."

He added the Government will build a new convention centre above the Exhibition Station of the Shatin to Central Link.

"This plan, this decision, would basically put the earlier proposal to turn Wan Chai Sports Ground into the new convention facility to a pause.

"The decision we have taken now would be a better solution."