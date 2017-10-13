Bay area office to be formed

The Government will set up the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area Development Office to promote Hong Kong’s participation in the bay area's development.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip made the statement at a press conference today to elaborate on Policy Address initiatives.

He said the State Council will promulgate the development plan for a city cluster in the bay area, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will actively participate in the plan.

Mr Nip said the office will be responsible for liaising with the Central Government, the Guangdong Provincial Government, the Macau government as well as the HKSAR Government's departments and bureaus.

The office will also liaise with trade associations, professional bodies and relevant stakeholders, and co-ordinate their involvement in the plan.

Additional resources will be allocated to the office to conduct research and publicity work on the bay area's development to uncover new business opportunities for Hong Kong, Mr Nip added.