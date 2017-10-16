CE connects with HK youth

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has pledged to enhance communication with young people by conducting regular school visits to meet students and listen to their views.

Explaining her 2017 Policy Address to youngsters on a live webcast held by the Federation of Youth Groups today, Mrs Lam said she and her political team will frequently visit schools to gauge the aspirations of young people.

She has also asked her political assistants to explain her policy speech to the younger generation.

Mrs Lam said in the next few weeks, the Government will place newspaper advertisements to recruit 20 to 30 young people to join the proposed Policy Innovation & Co-ordination Unit on a non-civil service contract basis.

They will assist in policy research, analysis and project co-ordination, with the unit reporting directly to her.

Through this initiative, she said the voices of young people will be heard at senior levels of the Government.

In her maiden Policy Address, Mrs Lam said the Government will address young people’s concerns about education, career development and home ownership, as well as encourage their participation in politics and public policy discussions.