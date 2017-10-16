Press here to Skip to the main content
Civil service college to boost training

October 16, 2017

Establishing a new civil service college will enhance training for civil servants regarding "one country, two systems", the Basic Law and developments on the Mainland.

 

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law made the comment to the media after the Legislative Council Panel on Public Service meeting today.

 

"Given that nowadays many of our policies and initiatives involve cross-boundary issues, it is quite natural that we need to enhance the training of our civil servants regarding the developments in the Mainland, regarding the Basic Law, regarding our country."

 

Mr Law said establishing a civil service college is important and the initiatives are entirely appropriate and positive.



