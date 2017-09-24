Central Gov't backs BL

The Central Government is determined to safeguard "one country, two systems" and the Basic Law in its policy towards Hong Kong.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement at the airport today in response to media enquiries on how the new appointments to lead the Central People's Government Liaison Office in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office will affect governance.

Former Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR Zhang Xiaoming has been appointed as Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Director.

Mr Zhang has been succeeded by Wang Zhimin.

Mrs Lam said the hawkish or dovish labels on Mainland leading officials were created by the media, adding she did not understand the media’s speculations on their governance styles.

Mrs Lam also thanked Mr Zhang for his work in Hong Kong over the past five years and welcomed Mr Wang to assume his new post.