President hails HK successes

The multiple indicators of governance of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, such as government effectiveness and the rule of law, are much higher than those before Hong Kong’s return to the motherland.

President Xi Jinping made the statement today at a welcome banquet hosted by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

In a speech, he said Hong Kong enjoys steady economic growth and remains one of the most competitive and freest economies in the world, and has maintained social stability and scored great progress in various fields of endeavour.

Mr Xi said Hong Kong people should have confidence in themselves, adding the Chinese are a great people, and the people of Hong Kong have the ability and wisdom to administer the city well to achieve greater development and progress.

He added Hong Kong people should have confidence in their city. The practice of "one country, two systems" has given Hong Kong an institutional advantage, enabling it to share in the Mainland’s vast market and development opportunities, and serve as a testing ground for the country’s new opening-up initiatives.

People should have confidence in the nation, he said, adding the motherland has given and will always give a strong backing to Hong Kong. When the country does well, Hong Kong will do even better.

He said Hong Kong should make focused and concerted efforts to pursue development, so the city can have a brighter future.