President outlines improvements

Speaking at the fifth term Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government inauguration ceremony today, President Xi Jinping laid out four points on how to better implement the “one country, two systems” policy in Hong Kong.

He said there must be a correct understanding of the relationship between “one country” and “two systems”.

Mr Xi said any attempt to endanger the nation’s sovereignty and security, challenge the power of the Central Government and the authority of the Basic Law, or to use Hong Kong to carry out infiltration and sabotage activities against the Mainland, is an act that crosses the red line and is impermissible.

Hong Kong must always act in accordance with the constitution and the Basic Law. It should improve the institutions and mechanisms for implementing the Basic Law and raise public awareness of the constitution and the Basic Law, particularly among civil servants and young people.

He said Hong Kong should also focus on development, saying China’s continuous and rapid development over the years provides an invaluable opportunity to Hong Kong. It is important to cherish the opportunity, seize it, and focus on Hong Kong’s development, he added.

Hong Kong should maintain a harmonious and stable social environment. He said making everything political or deliberately creating differences and provoking confrontation will not resolve problems. It can only severely hinder Hong Kong’s economic and social development.

Mr Xi urged Hong Kong people to communicate in a sensible way and build more consensus. He said the Central Government is ready to talk to anyone who loves the country, loves Hong Kong and supports the principle of “one country, two systems” and the Basic Law, no matter what political views or position they may hold.