Chief Executive Carrie Lam and senior government officials attended a flag-raising ceremony today to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

About 2,400 people, including district leaders, and members of community and uniformed groups, attended the ceremony at Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai this morning.

The Police Band performed at the ceremony, followed by a sea parade and a fly-past by the disciplined services.