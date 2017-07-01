President inspects major works

Site tour: President Xi Jinping (second left) views display panels during his inspection of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Link Road.

President Xi Jinping inspected the progress of the major infrastructure projects at Chek Lap Kok today.

Accompanied by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Mr Xi inspected the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Link Road.

He listened to on-site briefings given by Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan on the features and challenges of the Hong Kong Link Road.

Mr Xi noted construction of the Hong Kong section will be completed and ready for commissioning by the end of this year.

The President then went to the Hong Kong International Airport Tower to study the Three-runway System project.

Airport Authority Chairman Jack So briefed Mr Xi on the importance of the airport as an international and regional aviation hub.

Mr So also spoke on the strategic role of the airport in connecting the Mainland with the rest of the world and in taking forward the Belt & Road Initiative.

Mr Xi said transport facilities are vital for developing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area, adding these developments show Hong Kong will have a better future.

The President and his wife Peng Liyuan then departed Hong Kong to conclude their three-day visit.

Seeing them off on the airport apron were Mrs Lam and her husband Lam Siu-por, and former Chief Executive CY Leung.