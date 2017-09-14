Press here to Skip to the main content
Basic Law strictly followed

September 14, 2017

Hong Kong has been exercising a high degree of autonomy and "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" in strict accordance with the Basic Law, showing the "one country, two systems" principle has been fully and successfully implemented in the city.

 

The Government made the statement today in response to the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office's Six-monthly Report on Hong Kong.

 

The statement said the full and successful implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle has been widely recognised by the international community.

 

Foreign governments should not interfere in Hong Kong's internal affairs, it added.



