CE condemns offensive remarks

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today condemned the offensive remarks posted on a university campus's notice board yesterday.

Mrs Lam said the remarks on the death of Under Secretary for Education Choi Yuk-lin's son were disrespectful and cold-blooded.

"I was shocked to learn yesterday that extremely callous and insulting remarks targeting the Under Secretary for Education, who is grieving over the passing of her son, were posted on students' notice boards on the campus of the Education University of Hong Kong."

Ms Choi’s 25-year-old son jumped to his death from his residence yesterday.

Mrs Lam said she has contacted the university's head Stephen Cheung to express her concern over the matter.

On posters advocating independence for Hong Kong on other university campuses, Mrs Lam said the separatist calls violate the "one country, two systems" principle and the Basic Law.

"I condemn the continued appearance of such remarks on university campuses, which is in violation of our country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and development interests."

Mrs Lam said these remarks have overstepped the bottom line of society, adding freedom of speech is not without limits and academic freedom and autonomy are no excuses for spreading fallacies.

She urged the management of the universities to take appropriate action over the remarks.