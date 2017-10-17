Gov't implementing policy measures

The Government is kick-starting the implementation of initiatives outlined in Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s 2017 Policy Address.

Mrs Lam made the statement to the media before today’s Executive Council meeting, pledging to supervise the implementation process herself.

She said her Policy Address introduced more than 200 new initiatives, which can be divided into four categories.

The first category covers detailed measures which can be implemented after Legislative Council approval, including the Working Family Allowance and the non-means-tested Public Transport Fare Subsidy Scheme.

The second category consists of mainly labour issues requiring further consultation with stakeholders. Proposals include increasing paternity leave, scrapping the Mandatory Provident Fund offsetting arrangement, and extending the retirement age of civil servants.

Initiatives in the third category need intensive community discussion, such as the “Starter Homes” plan, while measures in the fourth category such as extending maternity leave and building a big data analytics platform, need further government study.

Mrs Lam said she is glad to see her first policy speech has received positive community feedback, and the Government will put the initiatives into practice as soon as possible.