Festive anniversary events to come

Lantern riddles: Several Mid-Autumn Festival carnivals will be held from October 3 to 6.

Fire dragon dances, Mid-Autumn Festival carnivals and a youth carnival will be held in the coming days to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s 20th anniversary.

A fire dragon dance will be held at Tai Hang from October 3 to 6. About 300 residents will carry a 67-metre-long dragon made with burning incense in the annual spectacle, which has been inscribed onto the national list of intangible cultural heritage.

The dance will also be held at Victoria Park on the night of October 4. Another fire dragon dance will take place in Pok Fu Lam Village that evening.

Carnivals celebrating the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s 20th anniversary during the Mid-Autumn Festival will be staged at Lai Chi Kok Park on October 3 and Sha Tin Park on October 4.

Highlights include displays of festive lanterns, handicraft booths, art showcases and lantern riddles.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department will hold another three lantern carnivals at Victoria Park, Sha Tin Park and Tsing Yi Park between October 4 to 6.

The North District Youth Festival will take place at Shek Wu Hui Playground in Sheung Shui on October 8. It will feature virtual reality games, a fidget spinner competition and a creative craft workshop.

