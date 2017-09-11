Patrick Nip to visit Beijing, Tianjin

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip will visit Beijing and Tianjin on September 13 and 14.

He will meet ministry and municipal officials to discuss co-operation between Hong Kong and Mainland.

Mr Nip will also open the Tianjin Liaison Unit, attend a gala lunch and open the "Together • Progress • Opportunity" exhibition in Tianjin to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

Under Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Andy Chan will be Acting Secretary during Mr Nip’s absence.