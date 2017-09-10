Anniversary carnivals to be held

Three carnivals and a variety show will be held in the coming days to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

Sik Sik Yuen will hold a carnival at Wong Tai Sin Plaza on September 16 from 3pm to 8pm to promote the messages of respecting the elderly and fostering a caring community.

It will feature game booths, singing and dancing performances, an award presentation ceremony for a lantern design competition, and an exhibition of selected lantern entries.

Two carnivals to promote multiculturalism and racial harmony will be held on September 17.

Hong Kong Christian Service will hold a carnival at Ping Shek Estate Podium from 2pm to 5pm to reflect on issues related to ethnic minorities in the past 20 years and promote building a friendly society for Hong Kong's ethnic minorities.

The Neighbourhood Advice-Action Council's TOUCH Centre will hold the Love Without Borders Multicultural Carnival at Yat Tung Estate carpark, Tung Chung, from 2pm to 5pm.

Organised by the Sha Tin Arts Association, the Celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the Establishment of the HKSAR - Sha Tin Arts Variety Show 2017 will be staged at the Sha Tin Park Amphitheatre on September 17 at 2pm.

It will feature Cantonese opera, choirs, a dancing show, a Chinese orchestra and classical music performances.

