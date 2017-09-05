Nicholas Yang to visit Sydney

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang will visit Sydney from September 7 to 9.

He will meet inno-tech officials to learn more about Australia's National Innovation & Science Agenda and its innovation support programmes.

He will visit the Commonwealth Scientific & Industrial Research Organisation's Data61 group, two incubators and the Australian Securities Exchange to see the country's research and development efforts, its startup ecosystem and measures to promote the listing of technology companies.

Mr Yang will also attend two large-scale events in celebration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

He will speak at the Hong Kong 20: Developments & Opportunities Business Forum organised by the Australian Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office, Sydney, and officiate at the HK20 Fun Fun Carnival organised by the Hong Kong-Australia Business Association New South Wales Chapter.

Under Secretary for Innovation & Technology David Chung will be Acting Secretary during Mr Yang's absence.