CE opens health forum

Chief Executive Carrie Lam opened the "One Health: Connect & Proact" international conference in Hong Kong today to promote public health.

The two-day event is organised by the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department and is part of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary celebrations.

Speaking at the event's cocktail reception at the Central Government Offices, Mrs Lam welcomed the speakers and participants who will share their experience and expertise to help enhance public health policies and measures.

In light of the threats of antimicrobial resistance and the emergence of animal diseases communicable to humans in recent years, the conference promotes the concept of "One Health" and provides a platform for exchanges among scholars and professionals from around the world to enhance public health collaboratively and proactively.

About 200 local and overseas government representatives, along with veterinary, medical and academic counterparts, will take part in a series of speaking and discussion sessions today and tomorrow.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan, Permanent Secretary for Food & Health Cherry Tse and Director of Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Leung Siu-fai also attended the reception.

Click here for details on the conference.