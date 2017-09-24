More anniversary events to be held

An exhibition and two carnivals will be held in the coming days to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

The Exhibition of Winning Entries of the 42nd Hong Kong Youth Cultural & Arts Competitions will showcase Chinese and Western paintings, photographs, Chinese stories and poetries and other artworks.

It will be held at the Cultural Centre from September 26 to 28.

​Two carnivals will be held on September 30 to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Hosted by the Kwun Tong District Culture & Recreation Promotion Association at Hong Ning Road Recreation Ground from 6pm to 9.45pm, the first one will feature a series of activities including game booths, a magic show and dance and music performances.

Staged by the Kowloon East Chaoren Association at Morse Park, Wong Tai Sin, from 2pm to 9pm, the second one will feature a Chiu Chow drama performance, Chiu Chow kung fu tea and snack stalls, booth games, a 3D photo area, a paper aircraft workshop and other activities.



