More anniversary events set

Art of law: A Basic Law calligraphy inscriptions exhibition will be held from September 22 to October 1 at Hong Kong Central Library.

Two carnivals, a calligraphy inscriptions exhibition and a variety show will be held in the coming days to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

The Love Easy Fiesta presented by the Kwun Tong District Office will be held on the Kwun Tong Promenade and on Hoi Bun Road on September 24 from noon to 5pm.

It features the Tape Art On Road, Drum Rock 'n' Road and Super Obstacle Run activities, rope skipping and cheerleading performances and booth games.

A Basic Law calligraphy inscriptions exhibition will be held from September 22 to October 1 from 10am to 8pm daily at Hong Kong Central Library to enhance the public's knowledge of the Basic Law.

Presented by the Chinese Manufacturers' Association and the Overseas Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong, the show features 103 engraved stone tablets with calligraphy inscriptions of the full text of the Basic Law.

One of the highlights is a set of engraved Lingbi stone tablets created by 97 renowned Chinese calligraphers and engraved by 56 sculpture artists over six years. The project was completed in 1997 and cost RMB70 million.

A Buddhism carnival will be held at Fa Hui Park, Sham Shui Po, on September 23 from 9am to 4.30pm to promote Buddhist practices of kindness and to pray for a prosperous, peaceful and joyful future for Hong Kong.

Organised by the Heung Hoi Ching Kok Lin Association, the event will feature an exhibition of thangka and Guanyin paintings, a matching band parade, and Chinese medicinal and dental consultations.

The Mid-Autumn Festival Evening Gala in Celebration of the 20th Anniversary of HK's Reunification with China will be staged at Southorn Playground, Wan Chai, on September 24 from 5pm to 8.30pm.

Organised by the Wan Chai District Arts, Cultural, Recreational & Sports Association, the gala will feature booth games, a luminous dragon and lion dance, classic songs, a band show, acrobats and more.

