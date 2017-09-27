CEPA forum held

The 2017 Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA) Business Forum was held today.

Organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Ministry of Commerce, the forum was to familiarise the trade industry with the Investment Agreement and Agreement on Economic & Technical Co-operation signed under the CEPA framework this year.

About 30 representatives from the HKSAR Government and the Central Government outlined CEPA measures and implementation arrangements, as well as the criteria and procedures for application for preferential treatment under CEPA, and answered questions from the industry.

The speakers included Permanent Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development (Commerce, Industry & Tourism) Philip Yung.

The Mainland and Hong Kong have entered into 10 supplement agreements and four subsidiary agreements so far. With the two new agreements, CEPA becomes a comprehensive modern free trade deal covering the four important pillars of trade in goods, trade in services, investment, and economic and technical co-operation.

The meeting was one of the events celebrating the HKSAR's 20th anniversary.