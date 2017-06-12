Anniversary fireworks show announced

Nearly 40,000 pyrotechnic shells will be fired from five barges in Victoria Harbour on July 1 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The 23-minute fireworks spectacular will start at 8pm and consist of eight scenes.

The show includes the 20th anniversary celebration theme song, and fiery displays of “China HK”, the number “20” and the Bauhinia flower.

Iconic Hong Kong song Under the Lion Rock will be played while heart-shaped smiley faces are displayed.

There will also be dancing butterflies, along with LED animations on the glass wall of the Convention & Exhibition Centre.