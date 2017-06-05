Zhejiang Liaison Unit opens

Hello Hangzhou: Under Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Ronald Chan opens the Zhejiang Liaison Unit.

Hello Hangzhou: Under Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Ronald Chan opens the Zhejiang Liaison Unit.

Under Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Ronald Chan opened the Zhejiang Liaison Unit of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in Hangzhou today.

A gala dinner was also held to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary, and Mr Chan met Zhejiang Vice Governor Liang Liming.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr Chan said the liaison unit will strengthen exchanges and co-operation between Hong Kong and Zhejiang.

It provides services to assist Hong Kong residents and enterprises in the province.

Mr Chan said Hong Kong ranks first among all countries and regions investing in Zhejiang in terms of the number of projects and the amount of investment.

He said, leveraging its unique advantages and super-connector role, Hong Kong can take part in the development of the Belt & Road Initiative and help the province attract foreign investment and aid its enterprises in going global.

He noted the unit will hold a Hong Kong Ballet performance later this month and a large exhibition in October to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

Other officiating guests included Director of the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of Zhejiang Jin Yonghui, Hangzhou Vice Mayor Chen Xinhua, Director of the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Shanghai Victoria Tang, and Zhejiang Liaison Unit Director Priscilla Liu.

The Zhejiang unit’s temporary office is located at Room 743, 7/F, Tower A, China Resources Building, 1366 Qianjiang Road, Jianggan District, Hangzhou (Tel: (86 571) 2809 3787; Email: zjlu@sheto.gov.hk).