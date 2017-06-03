Home visits held in Cheung Chau

Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung today visited the elderly in Cheung Chau as part of the Celebrations for All project.

Launching the home visit programme in the Islands District, Mr Cheung said local welfare and community organisations will send blessings to over 8,000 elderly households on Peng Chau, Cheung Chau as well as Lamma and Lantau islands.

Over 300 volunteers visited 500 elderly households on Cheung Chau to learn more about their living conditions and needs.

Mr Cheung distributed gift packs to them to share the joy of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Mr Cheung was accompanied by Permanent Secretary for the Civil Service Thomas Chow and Islands District Council Chairman Chow Yuk-tong in visiting Cheung Chau.