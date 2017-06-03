Home visits held in Kowloon City

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng today visited the elderly in Kowloon City as part of the Celebrations for All project.

Launching the home visit programme in the district, Mr Ng said the activity shows the care of the Government, charities and young people towards the community.

Together with Lok Sin Tong Benevolent Society volunteers, Mr Ng visited single elderly tenants and elderly couples in Lok Man Sun Chuen to learn about their living conditions and needs.

He also distributed gift packs to them to share the joy of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

From today 10 welfare and other local organisations in the district will mobilise volunteers to visit 26,700 households.

Mr Ng was accompanied by Permanent Secretary for Education Marion Lai, Under Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung and Kowloon City District Council Chairman Pun Kwok-wah on the home visits.