CS starts home visits

Community care: Mr Cheung visits families in need in Sham Shui Po.

Citywide celebrations: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung speaks at the launch ceremony of the Celebrations for All project in Sham Shui Po.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited three elderly households and families in need in Sham Shui Po today, commencing home visits in all districts under the Celebrations for All project.

He presented them with gift packs and organic vegetables grown by Chief Executive CY Leung.

He also took the opportunity to learn more about their living conditions and needs.

The project is one of the major events to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr Cheung said the initiative shares the joy of the 20th anniversary with the less privileged, extends warm wishes to them and promotes the important messages of unity, inclusiveness and care.

Volunteers will visit around 300,000 households of elderly people and families in need.

Senior Government officials will also join the home visits.

The project will provide transportation and meals to more than 100,000 elderly and less privileged people to facilitate their participation in the 20th anniversary celebratory activities.