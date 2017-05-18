CS opens education conference

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung opened the World Organisation for Early Childhood Education Asia Pacific Regional Conference today.

The three-day meeting is organised by the Education Bureau and the World Organisation for Early Childhood Education – Hong Kong.

It is one of the events to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Mr Cheung said: "This year witnesses the launching of Free Quality Kindergarten Education Policy in Hong Kong from the 2017-18 school year onwards. This new policy represents an important milestone and a great step forward in our kindergarten education development.

"This will extend the duration of free education in Hong Kong from 12 to 15 years."

About 1,000 experts, principals and teachers from Hong Kong, the Mainland, Australia, Korea and the UK will explore global trends in the development of early childhood education.

There will be a seminar for parents on May 20.

Also officiating at the conference, Secretary for Education Eddie Ng said experts will study with parents the theme of learning through play, and parental roles in supporting young children’s language and literacy learning.

