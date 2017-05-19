Anniversary expo moves to TKO

Bun fun: There are giant models of a birthday cake and a longevity bun for photo-taking.

Anniversary expo: The roving exhibition to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is being held at Metro City Plaza III.

The roving exhibition to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region opened its second leg today at Po Lam, Tseung Kwan O.

It features touchscreens that make up a giant LED panel. Visitors can use the touchscreens to review Hong Kong’s many positive developments over the past 20 years.

The winning entries of the 20th anniversary poster and video competitions are also on display.

There are giant models of a rubber duck, a birthday cake and a longevity bun for photo-taking.

The 20th anniversary theme song Hong Kong Our Home and two promotional videos are also on show.

The exhibition is being held at Metro City Plaza III. It is open from 10am to 9pm until May 25.

Admission is free.

