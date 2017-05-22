Home visits held in Kwai Tsing

Secretary for Development Eric Ma visited the elderly and needy families in Kwai Tsing today under the Celebrations for All project.

He distributed gift packs to them to share the joy of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Mr Ma said the home visits allowed him to interact with the community and understand how to make Kwai Tsing a more liveable district.

From today 30 welfare and other local organisations in the district will mobilise hundreds of volunteers to visit more than 23,000 households.

"The meaning of this event is not just about one or 10,000 gift packs, but more importantly, volunteers can take this opportunity to further understand the needs of each family for follow-up assistance."

Mr Ma was accompanied by Kwai Tsing District Officer Alan Lo and Kwai Tsing District Council Chairman Law King-shing in visiting six elderly and grassroots families in Lai King Estate.