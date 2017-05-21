Anniversary events set

A week of arts, judo and beach entertainment is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Three exhibitions showing different types of art will open this week.

Dunhuang art will be on display at the "Splendours of Dunhuang: Jao Tsung-i's Selected Academic & Art Works Inspired by Dunhuang Culture" exhibition opening on May 24 at the Heritage Museum.

"The Exhibition to Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Return of Hong Kong to the Motherland & the Exhibition of the Masterpieces of Chinese Painting and Calligraphy" will be held from May 24 to 29 at the Hong Kong Central Library.

The exhibition "Paris, Toits Emois: The Roofs of Paris" featuring three-dimensional architectural models, French oil paintings, photos and multimedia installations, will be running at the City University Exhibition Gallery from May 25 to July 23.

As part of the celebrations, the Asian Judo Championships 2017 will be held at the Hong Kong Velodrome from May 26 to 28.

People can also enjoy the Tuen Mun Beach Festival at Golden Beach and Cafeteria New Beach in Tuen Mun from 2pm to 9pm on May 27.

To mark the 20th anniversary, the Government is collaborating with different sectors to organise more than 600 activities and events under the theme "Together • Progress • Opportunity".

