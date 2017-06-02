Gregory So holds home visits

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So conducted home visits in Central & Western District today as part of the Celebrations for All project.

He also learned about the district's latest developments.

He visited grassroots and elderly households to learn about their living conditions and needs.

He offered them gift packs to share the joy of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Mr So said he was glad to extend his warm regards to the elderly and the underprivileged through the visits, to help unite the community and build a caring and inclusive society.

He thanked the volunteers who assisted in the activity, and encouraged them to keep up their good work in helping those in need.

After the visits, Mr So toured the Conservancy Association Centre for Heritage, a non-profit conservation group located in the Western District Community Centre.

He also met with local youths and district councillors.