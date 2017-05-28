Yuen Long wins HK Games

Yuen Long District has won the 6th Hong Kong Games, with Central & Western District and Eastern District as first and second runner-up.

Over 3,200 athletes competed in athletics, badminton, basketball, futsal, swimming, table tennis, tennis and volleyball events.

This year's event was one of the celebration events for the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremony today, Acting Secretary for Home Affairs Florence Hui said the event is one of the Government's key programmes promoting sport and district pride.

Prizes for encouraging district participation were also presented.

Yuen Long District won the Best Performance Award in the Cheering Team Competition, with Kwai Tsing and Islands districts the first and second runners-up.

The Best Local Characteristics Award went to Tuen Mun, while Yuen Long and Sha Tin came second and third.