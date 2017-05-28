More celebratory events to be held

Dragon boat races, a sports carnival and an exhibition on ancient Egyptian artefacts are the highlight Hong Kong Special Administrative Region 20th anniversary celebration events this week.

Treasures from the British Museum will be on display in the "Eternal Life - Exploring Ancient Egypt" exhibition being held at the Science Museum from June 2 to October 18.

Dragon boat races will be held on May 30 during the Tuen Ng Festival.

The Sha Tin Dragon Boat Race, one of the largest dragon boat races in the city, attracts a great number of participants.

The special Celebration for 20th Anniversary of HKSAR Cup will be presented at the dragon boat competition in Tap Mun.

The Sai Kung District Dragon Boat Racing Gala will feature a carnival for the public to celebrate the festival.

A sports carnival will be held on June 3 and 4 in Kowloon Park featuring sports demonstrations and performances, game booths and more.

To mark the 20th anniversary, the Government is collaborating with different sectors to organise more than 600 activities and events under the theme "Together • Progress • Opportunity".

Click here for details.