More celebratory events to be held

Dazzling designs: The "Confluence • 20+" exhibition will be held from June 6 to 28 at City Hall.

Two design exhibitions and an environmental fun fair are the highlight Hong Kong Special Administrative Region 20th anniversary celebration events this week.

Organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre and presented by Create Hong Kong, the "Confluence • 20+" exhibition will feature creations of local and overseas designers.

The exhibition was launched in Milan in April and will come to Hong Kong before travelling to Seoul and Chicago.

Jointly presented by Toppan Printing Company and award-winning local designer Alan Chan, the "Graphic Trial 2017 - Hong Kong Edition" exhibition will showcase 90 original posters by 18 leading Japanese and Hong Kong designers.

Curated by Mr Chan, the show will be held from June 10 to 18 at a factory building in Quarry Bay.

To mark the annual World Environment Day, the Environmental Campaign Committee will hold the Zero Carbon Fun Fair on June 11 at Zero Carbon Building and the Kwun Tong Community Green Station in Kowloon Bay.

Visitors can learn more about low-carbon living at upcycling workshops, expert talks and guided tours.

To mark the 20th anniversary, the Government is collaborating with different sectors to organise more than 600 activities and events under the theme "Together • Progress • Opportunity".

